Central streets of Armenia's Tashir equipped with LED lighting system
November 27, 2017 - 18:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) and its general partner VivaCell-MTS continue activities aimed at the development and activation of community life.
In the framework of the jointly implemented Alternative Energy project, 80 LED lights were installed in all the adjacent streets of the central park of the town of Tashir in Armenia's Lori province. More than 2.5 km long territory has been illuminated owing to the new infrastructures of outdoor lighting.
The use of advanced technologies to preserve the nature and environment, also contributing to energy efficiency and community development. The introduction of energy efficient outdoor illumination systems aims to save the financial resources of the community and activate regional life. The benefits of the project will be more visible in a long term perspective.
VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, the FPWC founder Ruben Khachatryan, the mayor of Tashir Edgar Arshakyan and residents took part in the launching ceremony of the illumination system.
“To solve the problems, one should not be afraid to see them. Otherwise, they will remain and the society will begin to adapt instead of striving for the development. I am glad that thanks to this program we will be seeing long-term results in a number of villages in remote areas,” said Yirikian.
The use of environmentally friendly and energy efficient LED lights is economically beneficial for the community with modest financial resources. The use of such a system will reduce the energy consumption for 80%.
The streets of the town will be illuminated from 20:00 till 00:00 in summer, and from 18:00 till 23:00 in winter. During holidays illumination will be provided for the whole night.
