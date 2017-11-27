Syrian army breaks through key defenses near Golan Heights
November 27, 2017 - 18:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) achieved a major breakthrough near the Golan Heights, capturing several sites from the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham group on Monday, November 27, Al-Masdar news reports.
Led by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Division and 7th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army broke-through HTS’ front-lines at strategic hilltop of Tal Bardayah, seizing many points after a short battle this afternoon.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Army has surrounded Tal Bardayah from several axes, putting them in prime position to capture the hilltop and impose fire control over the town of Magher Al-Mair.
The source added that at least ten militants from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham were killed during this swift advance this afternoon.
