Energy and transit key points of Iran-Armenia cooperation: Zarif

PanARMENIAN.Net - Energy and transit are key points of cooperation between Iran and Armenia, the Islamic Republic's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after meeting his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, Aysor.am reports.

According to him, Armenia and Iran enjoy a high level of political and economic ties.

"There are good opportunities to develop economic relations between the two countries as economic and business sector representatives are now accompanying me in Yerevan," Zarif said.

Also, the foreign minister thanked the Armenian authorities and people for their support in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that rattled Iran just recently.