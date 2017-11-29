Iran Navy unveils new digital autopilot, training warship

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Navy revealed its new achievements in maritime industry during a ceremony on Wednesday, November 29, IRNA reports.

The ceremony was held in the Iranian capital in the presence of the second-in-command of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras.

The Navy's new products include the fuel for combustion engine used in torpedoes, the digital autopilot and the Persian Gulf training warship.

Producing fuel for combustion engine is a technology which had been monopolized by the US before Iran managed to indigenize it.