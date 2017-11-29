Iran Navy unveils new digital autopilot, training warship
November 29, 2017 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Navy revealed its new achievements in maritime industry during a ceremony on Wednesday, November 29, IRNA reports.
The ceremony was held in the Iranian capital in the presence of the second-in-command of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras.
The Navy's new products include the fuel for combustion engine used in torpedoes, the digital autopilot and the Persian Gulf training warship.
Producing fuel for combustion engine is a technology which had been monopolized by the US before Iran managed to indigenize it.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's economy freer than those of Israel and Japan: report Georgia is ahead on the 13th spot, while Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan lag behind on the 60th, 155th and 68th positions, respectively.
Signing of EU-Azerbaijan aviation agreement failed in Brussels The signing of the agreement with the EU in Brussels during the Eastern Partnership Summit on November 24 did not take place.
Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018 Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
France's ARAM collecting Armenian community archive "Any document is important, be it a contract for work, a ticket for a ball, or an event flyer," Astrid Artin-Lusikyan from ARAM said.