// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran Navy unveils new digital autopilot, training warship

Iran Navy unveils new digital autopilot, training warship
November 29, 2017 - 13:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Navy revealed its new achievements in maritime industry during a ceremony on Wednesday, November 29, IRNA reports.

The ceremony was held in the Iranian capital in the presence of the second-in-command of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras.

The Navy's new products include the fuel for combustion engine used in torpedoes, the digital autopilot and the Persian Gulf training warship.

Producing fuel for combustion engine is a technology which had been monopolized by the US before Iran managed to indigenize it.

Related links:
IRNA. Iran Navy unveils its new achievements
 Top stories
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protestersTillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
U.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand Canyon
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
Consumption in Armenia down by 9.1% in 2015-2016: World Bank
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia's economy freer than those of Israel and Japan: report Georgia is ahead on the 13th spot, while Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan lag behind on the 60th, 155th and 68th positions, respectively.
Signing of EU-Azerbaijan aviation agreement failed in Brussels The signing of the agreement with the EU in Brussels during the Eastern Partnership Summit on November 24 did not take place.
Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018 Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
France's ARAM collecting Armenian community archive "Any document is important, be it a contract for work, a ticket for a ball, or an event flyer," Astrid Artin-Lusikyan from ARAM said.