Syrian army captures large chunk of territory from Islamic State

PanARMENIAN.Net - Over the course of a week, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies have liberated a large chunk of territory from the Islamic State (IS) group between the cities of Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen, Al-Masdar News says.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces were finally able to clear the Islamic State’s pocket between Al-Mayadeen and Al-Salihiyah, resulting in the liberation of the area along the western bank of the Euphrates River.

Russian TV accompanied the Tiger Forces during their operations in the Islamic State’s pocket between Al-Mayadeen and Al-Salihiyah recently, releasing their video footage earlier on Wednesday, November 29.

The Tiger Forces are now working to clear the remaining towns under the occupation of the Islamic State in the Euphrates River Valley.