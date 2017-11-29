Syrian army captures large chunk of territory from Islamic State
November 29, 2017 - 18:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Over the course of a week, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies have liberated a large chunk of territory from the Islamic State (IS) group between the cities of Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen, Al-Masdar News says.
On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces were finally able to clear the Islamic State’s pocket between Al-Mayadeen and Al-Salihiyah, resulting in the liberation of the area along the western bank of the Euphrates River.
Russian TV accompanied the Tiger Forces during their operations in the Islamic State’s pocket between Al-Mayadeen and Al-Salihiyah recently, releasing their video footage earlier on Wednesday, November 29.
The Tiger Forces are now working to clear the remaining towns under the occupation of the Islamic State in the Euphrates River Valley.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's economy freer than those of Israel and Japan: report Georgia is ahead on the 13th spot, while Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan lag behind on the 60th, 155th and 68th positions, respectively.
Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018 Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
France's ARAM collecting Armenian community archive "Any document is important, be it a contract for work, a ticket for a ball, or an event flyer," Astrid Artin-Lusikyan from ARAM said.
Man United legend compares Jesse Lingard to Henrikh Mkhitaryan Lingard’s terrific effort was proof of the quality that has endeared him to Mourinho and former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal.