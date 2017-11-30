Turkish parliament asked to strip Armenian MP of immunity
November 30, 2017 - 18:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's Prosecutor's Office demands that the parliament strip lawmaker of Armenian origin, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) member Garo Paylan and 120 other parliamentarians of immunity from prosecution, Ermenihaber.am reports citing Demokrathaber.org.
Turkey has a history of excluding Kurds from politics, while HDP has always backed Kurdish and other minority rights.
Out of the 121 legal files, 46 are against the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), while the remaining 75 concern members of HDP.
Top stories
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Armenia energy production up by 5.4% 6,313 billion kWh of electricity were produced in the country in the reporting period, up from last year's 5,991 billion kWh.
Iran says U.S. 'worried about Islamic State defeat' He said neither any individual nor any country "can deny Iran’s constructive role in fighting the ominous phenomenon of terrorism."
VivaCell-MTS enables Armenians to pay less for calls to MTS Russia Viva 1500 tariff plan subscribers can call from Armenia to MTS Russia subscribers and pay only for the first three minutes of the call.
Armenian GM Levon Aronian named world's second strongest Among the top 100 are included two more Armenians - Vladimir Akopian on the 78th, as well as Gabriel Sargissian in the 72nd positions.