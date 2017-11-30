Turkish parliament asked to strip Armenian MP of immunity

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's Prosecutor's Office demands that the parliament strip lawmaker of Armenian origin, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) member Garo Paylan and 120 other parliamentarians of immunity from prosecution, Ermenihaber.am reports citing Demokrathaber.org.

Turkey has a history of excluding Kurds from politics, while HDP has always backed Kurdish and other minority rights.

Out of the 121 legal files, 46 are against the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), while the remaining 75 concern members of HDP.