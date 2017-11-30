// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia energy production up by 5.4%

November 30, 2017 - 18:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has produced 5.4% more electricity in January-October of 2017 against the same period last year, the National Statistical Service said.

6,313 billion kWh of electricity were produced in the country in the reporting period, up from last year's 5,991 billion kWh.

Meanwhile, 640 solar panels were manufactured in the first ten months of 2017, including 300 units in October alone.

7.3 billion kWh of electricity were produced in the country throughout 2016, down by 6.2% in 2015.

