Armenians more prosperous then Azerbaijanis, Russians

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia ranks 96th in a recent report assessing the prosperity of 149 countries throughout the world, well ahead of Azerbaijan and Russia in the 106th and 101st spots, respectively, but lagging behind Georgia (84th).

The Legatum Institute has released its 11th annual global Prosperity Index, a huge survey that ranks the most prosperous countries in the world.

The organization compared 104 variables to come up with its list. These variables include traditional indicators like per-capita gross domestic product and the number of people in full-time work, but also more interesting figures such as the number of secure internet servers a country has, and how well-rested people feel on a day-to-day basis.

Neighboring Iran and Turkey, meanwhile, are placed the 117th and 88th, respectively.

Norway is the most prosperous country, closely followed by New Zealand, Finland, Switzerland and Sweden.

Yemen, the Central African Republic and Sudan have demonstrated the worst performance.