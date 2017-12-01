Islamic State releases execution videos, old battle footage
December 1, 2017 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State released a 55 minute long video on Thursday, November 30 that showed militant forces carrying out several executions accompanied with some old battle footage, Al-Masdar News reports.
The first 24 minutes of the video began with the Islamic State showcasing old battle footage from Palmyra when they captured the city from the Syrian army.
Following the footage of Palmyra, the militant group showcased their ambushes in both Egypt and Iraq, claiming they overran several military posts.
The last 15 minutes of the video were of the Islamic State's militants carrying out heinous executions of Iraqi and Syrian soldiers.
The first executions were of ten Iraqi soldiers in the western part of the country; these soldiers were brutally murdered by the militant group.
After the Iraqi executions, IS showed the execution footage of a Syrian fighter pilot that was captured in April 2016.
The pilot, ‘Azzam ‘Eid of Salamiyah, was burnt alive after being chained at the neck by the militant group.
The video would conclude with IS executing three more Syrian Army and Iraqi military personnel and then declaring victory over their enemies.
IS often releases these type of videos after they suffer a major defeat.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
New Armenian Genocide documentary debuts in Argentina The project records the daily life of both capitals during April 2015 and culminates with commemoration event on the 24th of that month.
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Borussia reportedly looking for a cut-price deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan Borussia Dortmund are open to bringing Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to the Bundesliga, reports suggest.
Georgian prime minister's Armenia visit pushed back indefinitely The Georgian PM was to visit Yerevan on Friday, December 1 at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan.