Armenia's Nairian Cosmetics launches exports to South Korea, Hong Kong
December 1, 2017 - 17:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nairian, the first Armenian all-natural cosmetics brand, will export the first trial batch of cosmetics worth some $10,000 to South Korea and Hong Kong, the Development Foundation of Armenia reports.
The company participated in the Cosmoprof North America 2017 in Las Vegas in July 2017 where it received an export order.
Once the samples are selected and procedures are clarified, exports will be made on a regular basis and in significantly large volumes.
"South Korea is home to a host of cosmetics brands, and Korean women have quite strict requirements," co-founder and scientific director of Nairian Anahit Markosyan said.
By harnessing the rich natural resources of Armenia, Nairian creates premium cosmetics, responsibly prepared with essential oils and other ingredients sourced locally from the country's highlands.
