Syrian helicopter downed in Damascus
December 1, 2017 - 17:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Syrian Mi-24 helicopter was downed over the West Ghouta region of Damascus while aiding their ground forces inside the Beit Jinn pocket on Friday, December 1 morning, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source, the Syrian chopper crashed near the Al-Salaam Highway in the government-held Kanakir area – the pilot and two of his personnel were killed instantly.
The source from the Syrian military stated that a militant group fired an anti-aircraft missile at the chopper while it was flying over the Beit Jinn pocket.
The pro-opposition Horan Free Media Facebook page released footage of the missile strike on the helicopter.
The Syrian military has accused Israel of providing these missiles to the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group, as they would have no other way of attaining these advanced SAMs.
