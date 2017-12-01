// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army prepares for final assault to drive IS out of Deir ez-Zor

Syrian army prepares for final assault to drive IS out of Deir ez-Zor
December 1, 2017 - 18:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army has made final preparations in southeast Deir ez-Zorahead of launching a final assault to eliminate the Islamic State (IS) from the province, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their Al-Taha and Al-Tarmeeh groups, the Tiger Forces have positioned themselves just south of Al-Asharah, which is located along the western bank of the Euphrates River.

The Tiger Forces are expected to start the last battle against the Islamic State in the coming days, but in the meantime, they are allowing the Russian Aerospace Forces to heavily bombard the group’s last areas in Deir ez-Zor.

While the Tiger Forces prepare to liberate the entire western bank of the Euphrates River, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have already began their operation to capture the Islamic State’s last positions along the eastern bank.

With the two operations in Syria and another one conducted in Iraq, the Islamic State is likely to be expelled from the Euphrates River Valley by year-end.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Zero hour is upon Deir Ezzor as the Syrian Army prepares for last battle against IS
 Top stories
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protestersTillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
U.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand Canyon
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
Consumption in Armenia down by 9.1% in 2015-2016: World Bank
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
iPhone X hits the shelves of VivaCell-MTS stores in Armenia The iPhone X yet is distinguished by its new Face ID technology which enables the owner to unlock the device with just a glance.
Armenian wrestler wins Russian Combat Sambo Championships Russia-based Armenian sambo wrestler Artush Asryan won the Russian Combat Sambo Championships on Friday, November 30.
Armenia's Nairian Cosmetics launches exports to South Korea, Hong Kong The company participated in the Cosmoprof North America 2017 in Las Vegas in July 2017 where it received an export order.
New Armenian Genocide documentary debuts in Argentina The project records the daily life of both capitals during April 2015 and culminates with commemoration event on the 24th of that month.