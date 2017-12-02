Armenia, Karabakh leaders discuss army building, combat efficiency

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan met his Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) counterpart Bako Sahakyan to discuss army-building issues and way to enhance combat readiness.

Sargsyan arrived in Artsakh with a working visit on Friday, December 1.

The presidents of the two Armenian states convened a working consultation in the Artsakh defense ministry dedicated to issues of consistent enhancement of the Defense Army’s combat efficiency, military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia, as well as the current situation along the contact line.

Both sides stressed the need for ensuring high level of cooperation between the two Armenian states in the area of army building, citing it as a key guarantee for maintaining peace and stability in the region.