Aronian, all others draw round 1 of London Chess Classic

PanARMENIAN.Net - All the matches in round 1 of the London Chess Classic ended peacefully on Friday, December 1 as Levon Aronian of Armenia and Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, as well as all other eight grandmasters drew their games.

The flagship event is a strong invitational tournament for some of the world's top grandmasters.

In the second round on Saturday, Aronian will face Fabiano Caruana of the United States, the National Olympic Committee said.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.