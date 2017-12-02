Russian bombers hammer Islamic State positions in Deir ez-Zor
December 2, 2017 - 16:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia’s Defence Ministry released footage on Friday, December 1 showing six Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire-C long-range bombers launching a joint airstrike which hit the facilities of the so-called Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the Ministry’s statement, the aircraft took off from the Hmeimim airfield and hit the terrorist stronghold wiping out all targets.
The Russian MoD says that Su-30SM fighter jets took part in the military operation ensuring the security of the bombers in Syrian airspace.
