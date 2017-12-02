// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran rules out negotiations about missile power

Iran rules out negotiations about missile power
December 2, 2017 - 16:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Any negotiations about Iran missile power is basically 'out of the question', said a senior spokesman for the Islamic Republic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday, December 2, according to IRNA.

“Our defensive power that is the most important deterrent factor will continue to grow,” said Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri.

“In addition to Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s] explicit commands on strengthening the country's defensive power, the issue is supported by all authorities and every single Iranian," added General Jazayeri.

Related links:
IRNA. Any talks on Iran missiles is ruled out: Military spokesman
 Top stories
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protestersTillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
U.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand Canyon
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
Consumption in Armenia down by 9.1% in 2015-2016: World Bank
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian app PicsArt Animator one of the best on Google Play (video) An Armenian app for an creating animation and making cartoons, PicsArt Animator was named one of Google Play's Best Entertainment Apps.
10 in every 100,000 of Armenia's population infected with HIV: report Russia is in the first spot with 60.6 in every 100,000 infected with HIV., followed by Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Georgia.
Relative calm on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line over past week Around 200 ceasefire violations by Azeri troops were registered in the reporting period, fired mainly from firearms and a 60-mm mortar.
Armenia's economic activity up by 7% year-on-year The country's economic activity, in particular, has increased by 7.1% in January-October against the same period last year.