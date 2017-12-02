Iran rules out negotiations about missile power

PanARMENIAN.Net - Any negotiations about Iran missile power is basically 'out of the question', said a senior spokesman for the Islamic Republic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday, December 2, according to IRNA.

“Our defensive power that is the most important deterrent factor will continue to grow,” said Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri.

“In addition to Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s] explicit commands on strengthening the country's defensive power, the issue is supported by all authorities and every single Iranian," added General Jazayeri.