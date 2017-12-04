Islamic State downs Syrian jet near Iraqi border

PanARMENIAN.Net - The so-called Islamic State (IS) downed a Syrian fighter jet over the southeastern countryside countryside of Deir ez-Zor, tonight, the terrorist group’s media wing reported.

According to the report, IS fighters shot down the fighter jet while it was conducting a mission over the strategic border-city of Albukamal, which is located near Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate.

The report added that the terrorist group also captured the Syrian pilot alive.

Al-Masdar has reached out to the army to confirm this report.