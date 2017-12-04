Europe's Arriva wants to rebuild Armenia's transport system

PanARMENIAN.Net - Multinational public transport company Arriva is interested in the project of establishing a common transport network in Armenia.

The company's general director Daniel Adamka, alongside the ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia Petr Mikyska, discussed the issue with minister of transport and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan on Monday, December 4.

Arriva operates bus, coach, train, tram and waterbus services in 14 countries across Europe, including Italy, the Czech Republican, Hungary, the United Kingdom, Serbia Portugal, Poland, Spain and Sweden.

During the meeting in Yerevan, the ambassador briefed Martirosyan about the Czech Republic's experience of successful collaboration with Arriva, expressing hope for a mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and the company too.

Adamka, in turn, unveiled details concerning Arriva's activity and the routes it services, the countries they operated in, adding that the company is interested submitting an investment project for the development of Armenia's transport infrastructure.

The Armenian minister said he would be happy if Arriva could make a contribution to revamping the country's transport network.