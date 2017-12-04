Iran hands over dozens of illegal immigrants to Pakistan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran handed over 89 Pakistani nationals to authorities at Pakistan-Iran Taftan border crossing in Balochistan, local media reported on Monday, December 4.

The Pakistani nationals were apprehended after they were illegally moving to Europe via Iran and were detained by the Islamic Republic troops, IRNA says.

The deportees would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation after completing initial inquiry.

Pakistanis living in Iran illegally or trying to enter Iran illegally are caught every year by Iranian security forces. Iranian authorities have been often deporting Pakistanis entering into their country illegally.

Earlier the media in Pakistan reported that Iran has handed over 19,000 Pakistanis arrested for crossing the border illegally in 2017.