Syrian army enters key militant stronghold in Hama
December 4, 2017 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful attack on the jihadist positions on Monday, December 4 to capture the strategic town of Al-Rahjan in the northeastern countryside of the Hama Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their Qalamoun Shield forces of the 3rd Division, the Syrian army stormed the town of Al-Rahjan, capturing both the hilltop and farms overlooking this jihadist stronghold.
According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army has now entered Al-Rahjan after breaking through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s first line of defense at the southern flank of the town.
Over the weekend, the Syrian Army managed to enter Al-Rahjan, but were later forced to withdraw from the town after a swift counter-attack by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Al-Rahjan is the hometown of the Syrian Defense Minister; it was captured by the jihadist rebels three years ago.
