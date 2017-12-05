Kurds "ready to ensure Russian troops' security" east of Euphrates
December 5, 2017 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In coming days the whole Syrian territory to the east of Euphrates River will be fully liberated from terrorists, according to a statement made after a meeting in Deir ez-Zor, which was attended by 23 delegates representing the interests of all ethnic and confessional groups populating the area, Sputnik reports.
The Russian Center for Syria’s reconciliation has announced, "Co-chair of the committee Nuri Mahmud, who represents the Kurdish militias, stated that the Kurdish units were ready to ensure the security of the Russian servicemen, deployed along the eastern shore of the Euphrates."
According to the statement, Mahmud has also stated that the Kurdish militants had effectively fought against Daesh terrorist group and thanked Russia for its assistance in bringing peace to Syria.
Mahmud stressed that the members of the Committee considered the eastern territories of the province of Deir ez-Zor to be an integral part of Syria.
"In coming days the whole Syrian territory to the east of Euphrates will be fully liberated from terrorists," the statement read.
In his turn, the Russian military envoy, Maj. Gen. Yevgeny Poplavsky, said that the operation against Daesh was approaching completion.
"The actions of people's militia units against Daesh terrorists are supported by Russian combat planes…All actions of the armed militia on the eastern bank of the Euphrates are coordinated from Hmeymim-based headquarters of the Russian military contingent in Syria," Poplavsky added.
