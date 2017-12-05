// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Explosion rocks Homs City, kills eight civilians

December 5, 2017 - 14:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive explosion ripped through the Syrian provincial capital of Homs on Tuesday, December 5, causing several casualties inside a densely populated district, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a local report, a bomb was detonated inside a bus that was traveling along Al-Ahram Street in Homs City this morning.

The bus was carrying two dozen people before the bomb was detonated – at least 8 passengers were killed and 16 more were wounded by the terrorist attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest terrorist attack.

