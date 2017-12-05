// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

M&C Saatchi to help develop Armenia's tourism branding strategy

December 5, 2017 - 18:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - World-famous international advertising agency network M&C Saatchi is interested in contributing to the development and branding of tourism in Armenia.

Relevant issues were discussed at a meeting of prime minister Karen Karapetyan, head of the tourism committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan and M&C Saatchi director Aneli Bedi.

According to Zeytuntsyan, a small tourism branding program in a single market was initially under discussion with the company, but given the firm's successful experience in a number of countries and Armenia's great potential in the sector, it would also be appropriate to consider the possibility of initiating a more comprehensive plan.

Karapetyan hailed the initiative and proposed to discuss the matter with the representatives of the Center for Strategic Initiatives and the Development Foundation of Armenia.

