M&C Saatchi to help develop Armenia's tourism branding strategy
December 5, 2017 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - World-famous international advertising agency network M&C Saatchi is interested in contributing to the development and branding of tourism in Armenia.
Relevant issues were discussed at a meeting of prime minister Karen Karapetyan, head of the tourism committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan and M&C Saatchi director Aneli Bedi.
According to Zeytuntsyan, a small tourism branding program in a single market was initially under discussion with the company, but given the firm's successful experience in a number of countries and Armenia's great potential in the sector, it would also be appropriate to consider the possibility of initiating a more comprehensive plan.
Karapetyan hailed the initiative and proposed to discuss the matter with the representatives of the Center for Strategic Initiatives and the Development Foundation of Armenia.
