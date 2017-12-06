Manchester United will part ways with Henrikh Mkhitaryan: media
December 6, 2017 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United will sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan. That now looks obvious, The Express says in a fresh article, adding that those thinking he will return for Sunday, December 10’s game against Manchester City are clutching at straws.
That is because it seems the Armenia international is unwanted and unfancied over at Old Trafford, the publication says.
Manchester United faced CSKA Moscow in their final Champions League group stage game last night.
But, despite being all but through to the knockout stages of club football’s biggest competition, there was no room for Mkhitaryan.
"Mkhitaryan is a tremendous footballer, there can be no doubt. And when on song, he looks every bit a United player" the article says.
"In Europe last season, he was devastating. He, out of everyone in the squad bar perhaps Sergio Romero, truly deserved his Europa League winners medal.
"He was also sparkling at the start of this season, with his improvement prompting United fans to mock Liverpool’s £166million-rated Philippe Coutinho.
"But that now feels a long time ago, and the signs for him staying do not bode well."
Citing the story of Shinji Kagawa, who joined the United from Borussia Dortmund in summer of 2012 only to go back two years later, the publications says the same will happen to Mkhitaryan, with the BVB spearheading a queue for his signature.
The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
