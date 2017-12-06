Armenia airports see 22% growth in passenger traffic
December 6, 2017 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 21.8% in the 11 months of 2017 against the same period last year, the general department of civil aviation reports.
Overall, 2,347,265 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.
According to the data, 20,573 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots in January-November 2017, up by 29.8% against the same period last year.
