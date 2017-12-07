Armenia follows Jerusalem events, Nalbandian says
December 7, 2017 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The issue of Jerusalem's status is one of the most important questions on the international agenda and can be settled only through negotiations, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said, commenting on the the decision of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
"Jerusalem hosts centuries-old Armenian presence and rich Armenian historical and cultural heritage," Nalbandian said in a statement.
"Naturally, we are closely following all the developments surrounding Jerusalem."
U.S. president Donald Trump's move reversed decades of U.S. policy. The fate of Jerusalem is one of the thorniest issues between Israel and the Palestinians.
Eight of the 15 nations who are currently members of the United Nations Security Council have called for the body to hold an urgent meeting on the U.S. decision by the end of the week.
