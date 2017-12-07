Syrian army captures entire western bank of Euphrates
December 7, 2017 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has expelled the Islamic State (IS) group from the entire western bank of the Euphrates River after several months of fighting, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by close air support from their Russian allies, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces just needed to liberate three towns that were under the control of the Islamic State in order to officially seal off the western bank of the Euphrates on Wednesday, December 6.
The Tiger Forces would ultimately close the gap on Wednesday, forcing the remaining Islamic State to retreat west towards the Tal Al-Assoud area.
With the western bank of the Euphrates River cleared, the Syrian Army’s High Command has made the decision to redeploy the Tiger Forces to the northeastern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Syrian Army’s 5th Legion will now lead the battle to retake the western countryside of the Deir ez-Zor Governorte.
