Thousands of Islamic State militants "trapped inside Syrian Desert"
December 8, 2017 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of Islamic State (IS) terrorists are now trapped inside the Syrian Desert after being expelled from the western bank of the Euphrates River, Al-Masdar News said citing military source in Damascus on Friday, December 8.
According to the Syrian military source, the Islamic State has moved most of their forces to this vast desert region in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor, as they anticipate losing the eastern bank of the Euphrates and their last pocket in Iraq.
The IS forces are now confined to a 7,200 square kilometer area in western Deir ez-Zor that has limited resources, while also being a prime target for airstrikes.
From this large pocket, IS will likely wreck havoc on the Sukhnah-Deir ez-Zor Road in order to constantly force the government to close this highway.
Top stories
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS brings Wi-Fi Calling service to Armenia VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, December 2 the pilot launch of the Wi-Fi Calling service introduced in Armenia for the first time.
Armenian artist's works displayed at Council of Europe HQ in Strasbourg Exhibition of works by Armenian artist Vardan Gabrielyan has opened in the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg, France.
Armenia, Iceland agree to foster trade, economic relations The two agreed that the level of relations between Armenia and Iceland doesn't correspond to the potential that the countries have.
Chris Cornell vowed to give "The Promise" his 'absolute best' “Chris was at the first reading of the script,” said George by phone. “It was April 24, 2015; the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.”