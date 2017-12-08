Iraqi forces launch final battle to eliminate Islamic State

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi Armed Forces on Friday, December 8 launched a final operation to eliminate the so-called Islamic State (IS) from the country, Al-Masdar News.

Led by their army, the Iraqi Armed Forces stormed the Islamic State’s large pocket that is located between the Nineveh, Salaheddine, and Al-Anbar governorates.

The goal of the operation is to clear the entire pocket and leave no remnant of the Islamic State in any part of Iraq.