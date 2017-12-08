Iraqi forces launch final battle to eliminate Islamic State
December 8, 2017 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi Armed Forces on Friday, December 8 launched a final operation to eliminate the so-called Islamic State (IS) from the country, Al-Masdar News.
Led by their army, the Iraqi Armed Forces stormed the Islamic State’s large pocket that is located between the Nineveh, Salaheddine, and Al-Anbar governorates.
The goal of the operation is to clear the entire pocket and leave no remnant of the Islamic State in any part of Iraq.
Top stories
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS brings Wi-Fi Calling service to Armenia VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, December 2 the pilot launch of the Wi-Fi Calling service introduced in Armenia for the first time.
Armenian artist's works displayed at Council of Europe HQ in Strasbourg Exhibition of works by Armenian artist Vardan Gabrielyan has opened in the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg, France.
Armenia, Iceland agree to foster trade, economic relations The two agreed that the level of relations between Armenia and Iceland doesn't correspond to the potential that the countries have.
Chris Cornell vowed to give "The Promise" his 'absolute best' “Chris was at the first reading of the script,” said George by phone. “It was April 24, 2015; the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.”