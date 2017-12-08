Thousands of Jordanians want government to cut ties with Israel

PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of Jordanians took to the streets of ‘Amman on Friday, December 8 to protest the decision by the U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Al-Masdar News reports.

During their march in ‘Amman, the demonstrators demanded that their government cut all ties with Israel in protest of Trump’s decision.

Jordan, which possesses the second largest Palestinian population in the world, is one of the few Arab states that have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Several other protests took place inside the Kingdom of Jordan, including demonstrations in Irbid and Karak.