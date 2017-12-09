Former Dutch minister now works as a city bus driver
December 9, 2017 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former State Secretary Security and Justice of the Netherlands and lawmaker Fred Teeven is now working part time as a bus driver for Connexxion.
"I do work as a bus driver part time and have just finished my introductory course", Teeven said, according to the Telegraaf.
"I always wanted to be an international truck driver, but when I was given the chance to drive a bus for a day and a half per week in my own region, I immediately became enthusiastic."
Teeven will be in training for another few weeks, and then he can start transporting passengers in the Haarlem region, a Connexxion spokesperson said.
Teeven resigned as State Secretary of Security and Justice early last year due to controversy about a deal he made with a drug dealer while he was a prosecutor in 2000. In the months between his resignation and the parliamentary elections in March, Teeven was a parliamentarian for the VVD.
