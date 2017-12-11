Armenia 4th country in Europe with lowest average salaries: study

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia took the 4th spot in the list of European countries with the lowest avarage salaries, data published by the analytical center Texty.org.ua revealed.

According to the study, the average net salary in Armenia totals €251, while the gross salary in the country amounts to €359.

With an average of €190, Ukraine heads the anti-rating of salaries in Europe, closely followed by Moldova (€216) and Azerbaijan (€232).

Georgia comes in the 5th (€293), Belarus is sixth with €320, while Russia follows in the 11th spot with €474 as the average net salary.

Citizens of Switzerland, Iceland and Norway have the highest average of net salaries in Europe - €4,421, €3,440 and €3,045, respectively.