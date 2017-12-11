Rutgers to punish professor who blamed Jews for Armenian Genocide
December 11, 2017 - 11:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Rutgers University professor accused of posting anti-Semitic rants on his Facebook page, including accusing Jews of masterminding the Armenian Genocide, will lose his role as a director and no longer will be allowed to teach required classes, the school announced, Fox News reports.
Michael Chikindas, a professor in the food science department, reportedly posted dozens of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel comments on his page over several months, as Fox News has reported.
One of his posts said the Armenian Genocide was orchestrated by Jews, for example. Although the professor claimed his Facebook page was hacked, he did not deny sharing some of the images, comments and cartoons considered to be anti-Semitic.
Rutgers President Robert Barchi, who previously said the professor’s posts were protected by “academic freedom,” said in a statement to the university community that Chikindas no longer will teach required courses and will be removed from his post as director of the Center for Digestive Health at the Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health.
Chikindas, a professor at Rutgers since 1998 who earned tenure in 2007, will undergo cultural sensitivity training and will be “subject to ongoing monitoring if and when he returns to the classroom,” Barchi said.
“This has been a sad and deeply troubling situation for our students and our staff, and for our faculty, who stand for much nobler values than those expressed by this particular professor,” Barchi told the university in his statement.
Top stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs may meet on Karabakh in January: Lukashevich Armenian and Azeri foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov may meet in January 2018, Alexander Lukashevich said.
Iran to host Western pop concert for first time in 39 years The first two concerts, on Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 11 and 12), have sold out, according to the Iranian music website Ritmenom.
Russia's OSCE envoy calls for investigating Karabakh incidents According to Lukashevich, the fact that the parties have agreed to intensify the negotiation process is of special importance.
Armenia moving to bar use of GMOs Arakelyan instructed the working group to study the original version of the law on the biosafety of the use of GMOs in Armenia.