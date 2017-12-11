Clashes erupt during pro-Palestinian protest near U.S. embassy in Beirut

PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive rally is taking place outside the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon on Monday, December 11, with protesters rioting and shouting pro-Palestinian slogans in the wake of Washington’s decision on Jerusalem, Al-Masdar News reports.

Tear gas and water cannon have been deployed to control the crowd.

The United States recently recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s сapital.

The protesters, some waving Palestinian flags, threw projectiles at security forces and set fires in the street next to the US Embassy, located in the Awkar region north of the Lebanese capital.

Rioters ended up bringing down the gates of the metal fence surrounding the compound, despite water cannon constantly pushing them back.

Tear gas has been repeatedly fired to disperse the crowd, while protesters threw what appeared to be smoke grenades across the fence.