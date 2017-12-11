2017 statistics: Armenia invested $5.6 million in Georgia so far

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s foreign direct investment in the Georgian economy topped $5.6 million after the third quarter of 2017, data provided by the National Statistical Office of Georgia has revealed.

Direct investments thus grew by 30% year-on-year as Armenia had invested $3.97 million in the neighboring country last year.

In Q1 and Q2, investments from Armenia amounted to approximately $2,53 million and $3,15 million, respectively, while Q3 saw a negative FDI net inflow of $12,700.

Direct investments into the Georgian economy amounted to about $39 million between 2012 and 2016.

The volume of Armenian investments culminated in 2014 when $12.7 million were spent overall.

Furthermore, investments worth $5.9 million were registered in 2012, $3.7 million in 2013, $12 million in 2015 and $4.1 million in 2016.