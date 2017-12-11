Russia's OSCE envoy calls for investigating Karabakh incidents
December 11, 2017 - 18:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It is necessary to take additional measures to investigate incidents on the contact line in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told the Moscow-Vienna teleconference at Russia Today on Monday, December 11.
According to him, the Geneva meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents is an important milestone in the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs during active contacts with Yerevan and Baku.
"We expect that upcoming dialogue with the co-chairs will give an additional impetus to the peaceful settlement of the long-standing conflict," Lukashevich said, Sputnik Armenia reports.
According to him, the fact that the parties have agreed to intensify the negotiation process is of special importance.
This will help to further increase confidence between the parties and move towards a compromise on the essential aspects of the settlement, he said.
A prerequisite for the productive activity of the mediation mission of the Minsk Group co-chairs is the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, he added.
The last meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers was held in Vienna on December 6 on the sidelines of the OSCE ministerial council.
