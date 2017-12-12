Armenia's nuclear plant gets turbo generator from Rusatom Service

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rusatom Service on Sunday, December 10 completed the delivery of the first of two turbo generators for the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

The new unit will be installed in place of the former, which was manufactured in the late 70s. Alongside the turbo generator, auxiliary systems will be replaced as part of the project.

The turbo generator is manufactured by the PJSC Power Machines - a Russian energy machine building company which is among the world's top ten firms in terms of equipment installed so far.

Under a contract signed in December 2016, Power Machines must produce and deliver two complete turbo generators with a rated capacity of 236 MW with excitation and process control systems for the upgraded power unit of the Armenian NPP.

At the same time, installation and adjustment of equipment are also included in the project.

The second turbo generator will be delivered to Armenia in December 2018.