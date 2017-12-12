Ameriabank, Golden State Bank team up for business development

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the initiative of Armenia's Ameriabank and the U.S.-based Golden State Bank, Board Chairmen of the two banks Andrey Mkrtchyan and Robert Sedrakian recently met Californian businessmen, Ameriabank said on Money, December 13. Also participating in the meeting was Glendale mayor Vardan Karapetian.

Under the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the two banks, Mkrtchyan and Sedrakian discussed a number of issues.

According to Ameriabank, the meeting was aimed at bringing Armenia and California closer, expanding and stimulating the development of businesses, as well as increasing access to real estate markets in both countries.

The Memorandum stipulates that the Armenian companies and individuals seeking to receive banking services, purchase real estate or launch businesses in California, can trust Golden State Bank and reach them via Ameriabank.

At the same time, U.S.-based companies and residents have access to Ameriabank's products and services through the Golden State Bank.

