Meteor shower to be observed from Armenia too, scientist says

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Gemini meteor shower takes place from December 4 to 16 but will peak on the wee hours of Thursday, December 14 where up to 60 meteors will be viewable under the night sky.

A meteor shower is a celestial event in which a number of meteors are observed to radiate, or originate, from one point in the night sky.

According to the director of Byurakan Observatory, Areg Mikayelyan, the phenomenon can be observed from Armenia with the naked eye.

Also, the scientist recommended to follow the meteor shower outside the capital city of Yerevan where light and atmospheric pollution may disrupt the experience.