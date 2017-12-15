New Armenian free economic zone launches in Meghri

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Meghri free economic zone in Armenia's south launched on Friday, December 15, with prime minister Karen Karapetyan attending the event.

Karapetyan expressed confidence that the idea will live up to its expectations as everything is logical.

The prime minister gave a positive assessment of the work performed so far, but said that much should be done regularly to achieve better results.

According to minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan, the FEZ will enable the balanced territorial development of the country, boost the global competitiveness of the national economy, manufacture of competitive products.

In late November, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan has visited the Meghri free economic zone.