Armenia, China may launch direct flights in 2018: official
December 15, 2017 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia may establish direct air services with China in 2018, deputy foreign minister Robert Harutyunyan told journalists on Friday, December 15, Novosti Armenia reports.
According to him, Armenia and China are now negotiating the launch of direct flights, which requires consistent work and evidence of economic benefits.
"I personally hope that the issue will be settled in 2018," said Harutyunyan.
At the same time, he noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with China in all sectors, including tourism, and a number of steps have already been taken to this end.
