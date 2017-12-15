Robots to help solve 4,500-year-old mystery of Great Pyramid of Giza

PanARMENIAN.Net - The secrets of the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza on the outskirts of Cairo are set to be revealed thanks to robots, The Express reports.

Using an imaging method and a robot based on cosmic rays scientists hope to uncover the mysteries of the pyramid.

Scientists have built the probe that will enter the 3.5cm keyhole in a wall after a large and enigmatic internal structure was detected in the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing.

Researchers announced the discovery in November but said they did not know the purpose, contents or precise dimensions of what they are calling a “void” or “cavity” inside the pyramid, built as a monumental tomb around 2560 BC.

Last month, they said the newly discovered internal structure was at least 100 feet long, and located above a hallway measuring about 155 feet long, called the Grand Gallery, one of a series of passageways and chambers inside the immense pyramid.

The researchers said it constituted the first major inner structure found in the Great Pyramid since the 19th century.

And to peer inside the pyramid, the scientists used an imaging technique called muon tomography that tracks particles that bombard Earth at close to the speed of light and penetrate deeply into solid objects.

Muon particles originate from interactions between cosmic rays from space and atoms of Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The particles can penetrate hundreds of yards meters) into stone before being absorbed. Placing detectors inside a pyramid can discern cavities within a solid structure.

The Great Pyramid, looming alongside other large pyramids, is a towering achievement, remarkable for its simple beauty and colossal grandeur.

The emblem of one of the great civilizations of antiquity, it soars to a height of 479 feet (146 meters), the tallest structure built by humankind until the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1889, and boasts a base measuring 754 feet (230 meters).

It was constructed during the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops.