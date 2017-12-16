Researchers create glowing plants that give off light for 4 hours
December 16, 2017 - 14:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - MIT engineers have taken a critical first step toward creating plants that glow. By embedding specialized nanoparticles into the leaves of a watercress plant, they induced the plants to give off dim light for nearly four hours. They believe that, with further optimization, such plants will one day be bright enough to illuminate a workspace, MIT News reports.
“The vision is to make a plant that will function as a desk lamp — a lamp that you don’t have to plug in. The light is ultimately powered by the energy metabolism of the plant itself,” says Michael Strano, the Carbon P. Dubbs Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT and the senior author of the study.
This technology could also be used to provide low-intensity indoor lighting, or to transform trees into self-powered streetlights, the researchers say.
MIT postdoc Seon-Yeong Kwak is the lead author of the study, which appears in the journal Nano Letters.
Plant nanobionics, a new research area pioneered by Strano’s lab, aims to give plants novel features by embedding them with different types of nanoparticles. The group’s goal is to engineer plants to take over many of the functions now performed by electrical devices. The researchers have previously designed plants that can detect explosives and communicate that information to a smartphone, as well as plants that can monitor drought conditions.
Top stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
Partner news
Latest news
Mourinho says Henrikh Mkhitaryan is free to leave the club in January Jose Mourinho says he won’t stand in the way of Marouane Fellaini or Henrikh Mkhitaryan if they want to leave the club in January.
Turkey not ready to normalize relations with Armenia: Yerevan The foreign ministry said Ankara doesn’t shy away from linking the Armenian-Turkish relations to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Armenia parliamentary delegation to visit U.S. - envoy Ambassador Grigor Hovhannissian met U.S. Congressmen Don Beyer, Lou Correa and Paul Tonko, the embassy said on December 15.
200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered over past week The Karabakh Defense Army units continue holding an upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.