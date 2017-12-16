Syrian Army taking back Islamic State gains along Euphrates

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies from Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary), Liwaa Fatemiyoun, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have begun their counter-offensive against the Islamic State (IS) group along the western bank of the Euphrates River, Al-Masdar News reports.

Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian Army and their allies began Saturday, December 16’s assault by striking the Islamic State’s positions around the town of Ramadi.

According to a military report, the Syrian Arab Army managed to recapture all of the points they lost at Ramadi after a short battle with the Islamic State.

The Syrian Army and their allies are now working to clear the remaining areas occupied by the Islamic State along the western bank of the Euphrates River.