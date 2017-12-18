Armenian church in Turkey reopens after renovation
December 18, 2017 - 18:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian church in the Kurucesme neighborhood in Istanbul's Besiktas district has reopened recently after renovation works concluded, Akunq.net reports citing Agos weekly newspaper.
According to reports, clergymen from the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople and representatives of the Armenian community of Istanbul attended the consecration of the Surb Yerevman Church in Turkey.
Following the ceremony, chairman of the Religious Council of the Armenian Patriarchate in Istanbul Bishop Sahak Mashalian stressed the importance of protecting the Armenian churches, also, calling for opening the churches and serving prayers.
A lot of Armenian church in Turkey are now serving as stables, reception halls or guesthouses, while many more face complete destruction due to negligence.
