Syrian army launches massive assault in southeast Aleppo
December 19, 2017 - 13:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful assault in the southeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Tuesday, December 19 morning, targeting the jihadist positions at the small town of Ramleh, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the Republican Guard and 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian army stormed the eastern flank of the town Tuesday, where they were met with fierce resistance from the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militant group.
No gains have been reported yet.
In addition to the army’s attack, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) and Russian Aerospace Forces have been pounding that part of the Aleppo Governorate in a bid to weaken the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
According to a military source in Aleppo, the Russian and Syrian air forces have already launched more than 20 airstrikes over this region, as they continue to provide assistance to the government troops on the ground.
