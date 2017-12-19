Iran summons Swiss envoy over U.S. 'irresponsible claim'
December 19, 2017 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has summoned the ambassador of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran which represents the United States interests in Iran, to protest the groundless claims of the U.S. envoy in the United Nations, IRNA reports.
'The director general for America at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, condemned Nikki Haley's provocative, irresponsible, and groundless remarks claiming that Iran has sent missiles and ammunition to Yemen based on fake documents and submitted Iran's note verbale to be delivered to the U.S.,' Bahram Qassemi said.
Qassemi added, 'The U.S. was mentioned as the main cause of crisis in Yemeni by engaging in the killing of the Yemenis through selling the Saudis billions of dollars of deadly weapons, including cluster bombs, and it was said that the US is the violator of the UN resolutions about Yemen. Instead of answering the world community, the U.S. intends to deceive people by using the worn-out technique of accusing other countries and supporting the invading ones.'
Regarding the content of the letter, Qassemi said, 'The note verbale rejects all the accusations regarding Iran sending missiles to Yemen, and says that the measure is an explicit instance of encouraging violence and war and that the US government will be responsible for its serious possible consequences.'
The Swiss ambassador promised to convey the message to the U.S. government as soon as possible.
Top stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter to receive bronze after Georgian athlete fails drugs test The federations of nine countries suspended from weightlifting amid a doping scandal are still serving the one-year ban.
EU says planning to expand financial assistance for Armenia by 20-25% The EU is planning to increase allocations for Armenia by 20-25%, the head of the bloc's delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said.
Armenia aims to ratify new deal with EU by spring of 2018 The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement must now be ratified by Armenia and the 28 members of the European Union.
Armenia Central Bank, Germany's KfW seal €15 million loan deal In the framework of the cooperation, technical assistance measures will also be taken to provide consultation to program beneficiaries.