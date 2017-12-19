Syrian army reaches jihadist stronghold in southeast Idlib
December 19, 2017 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in southeast Idlib on Tuesday, December 19, targeting the last towns under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions near the Hama axis, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the Republican Guard and 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army pushed north of recently captured Al-Ruwaida towards the town of Tal Agher.
Not long after launching the attack, the Syrian Army managed to capture Tal Agher, forcing Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to retreat to nearby Al-Mashhad.
According to a military source, the Syrian Army is now storming the jihadist stronghold of Al-Mashhad – clashes are ongoing at the outskirts of the town.
