Al-Nusra launches operation against Syria opposition government
December 20, 2017 - 13:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Al-Qaeda-linked forces have now embarked on a campaign to destroy the a proposed alternative government of the Syrian Opposition, known as the Syrian Interim Government, Al-Masdar News reports.
Beginning on late Tuesday, December 19, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly called Jabhat al-Nusra) militant group mobilized forces throughout Idlib as part of an operation to dismantle all elements of the Syrian opposition government that are present in the region.
According to local sources, Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham fighters stormed various offices belonging to the opposition government, arresting key cabinet figures such as health minister Mohamad Firas al-Jundi and shutting down departments like the education ministry.
At the present time, no official explanation for Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham’s latest course of action has yet been provided either by opposition sources or the group itself.
The move by Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham comes amid a series of big defeats at the hands of Syrian army-led forces in southeast Idlib, south Aleppo and northeast Hama.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia, France talk dialogue with EU, La Francophonie Summit Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia starts youth empowerment program Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia's new initiative aims to coach the young population and reducing unemployment rate among the youth in the country.
Children of Armenia Fund's Gala in New York raises $3.6 million The annual event is supported by Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande, Chloe Kardashian, Conan O'Brien.
Armenia: Azerbaijan trying to depict Karabakh issue as religious conflict “Imagine how dangerous it would be for the conflict to become a religious issue, given the rise of the Islamic State group,” Ashotyan said.