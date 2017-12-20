// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Al-Nusra launches operation against Syria opposition government

Al-Nusra launches operation against Syria opposition government
December 20, 2017 - 13:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Al-Qaeda-linked forces have now embarked on a campaign to destroy the a proposed alternative government of the Syrian Opposition, known as the Syrian Interim Government, Al-Masdar News reports.

Beginning on late Tuesday, December 19, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly called Jabhat al-Nusra) militant group mobilized forces throughout Idlib as part of an operation to dismantle all elements of the Syrian opposition government that are present in the region.

According to local sources, Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham fighters stormed various offices belonging to the opposition government, arresting key cabinet figures such as health minister Mohamad Firas al-Jundi and shutting down departments like the education ministry.

At the present time, no official explanation for Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham’s latest course of action has yet been provided either by opposition sources or the group itself.

The move by Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham comes amid a series of big defeats at the hands of Syrian army-led forces in southeast Idlib, south Aleppo and northeast Hama.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Al-Nusra launches operation to destroy Syrian opposition government in Idlib
 Top stories
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberatedSyrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new researchGlobe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
U.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand CanyonU.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand Canyon
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Iran stresses 'urgent need' for enhancing cyber security
Scientists uncover massive trove of fossilized pterosaur eggs in China
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia, France talk dialogue with EU, La Francophonie Summit Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia starts youth empowerment program Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia's new initiative aims to coach the young population and reducing unemployment rate among the youth in the country.
Children of Armenia Fund's Gala in New York raises $3.6 million The annual event is supported by Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande, Chloe Kardashian, Conan O'Brien.
Armenia: Azerbaijan trying to depict Karabakh issue as religious conflict “Imagine how dangerous it would be for the conflict to become a religious issue, given the rise of the Islamic State group,” Ashotyan said.