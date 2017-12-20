Armenia supports Russia in UN vote on Crimea issue
December 20, 2017 - 16:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia voted against a resolution titled "Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol", submitted to the United Nations by Ukraine in co-authorship with 30 countries, the UN’s voting records reveal.
According to the document, voting was held on Tuesday, December 19 in New York, as the UN General Assembly endorsed the updated resolution, with more than 70 delegations voting in support of the document.
26 countries, including Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Venezuela, India, Kazakhstan, China, Cuba, North Korea, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Africa, voted against, while 76 states abstained.
The document calls Russia an "occupant power" and points out Kiev's efforts aimed at "putting an end to the Russian occupation of the Crimea."
Crimea lies on a peninsula stretching out between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. In early 2014, it became the focus of the worst East-West crisis since the Cold War, with the territory voting to join Russia in a referendum.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
Latest news
New Syrian army force formed in country's central and eastern parts The new unit will be an infantry volunteer brigade, which will be concentrated in the eastern and central parts of the country.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia starts youth empowerment program Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia's new initiative aims to coach the young population and reducing unemployment rate among the youth in the country.
Children of Armenia Fund's Gala in New York raises $3.6 million The annual event is supported by Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande, Chloe Kardashian, Conan O'Brien.
Olympic champ Artur Aleksanyan named Armenia’s best athlete in 2017 Rio Olympic champion, Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan was recognized the best sportsman of 2017 by the majority of votes.