Armenia supports Russia in UN vote on Crimea issue

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia voted against a resolution titled "Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol", submitted to the United Nations by Ukraine in co-authorship with 30 countries, the UN’s voting records reveal.

According to the document, voting was held on Tuesday, December 19 in New York, as the UN General Assembly endorsed the updated resolution, with more than 70 delegations voting in support of the document.

26 countries, including Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Venezuela, India, Kazakhstan, China, Cuba, North Korea, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Africa, voted against, while 76 states abstained.

The document calls Russia an "occupant power" and points out Kiev's efforts aimed at "putting an end to the Russian occupation of the Crimea."

Crimea lies on a peninsula stretching out between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. In early 2014, it became the focus of the worst East-West crisis since the Cold War, with the territory voting to join Russia in a referendum.